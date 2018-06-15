Resources available in St. Louis, Metro East to help battle the heat

A blanket of heat covering St. Louis and Metro East has people taking precautions.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the St. Louis metro area through Monday. The St. Louis Health Department is earning anyone taking part in strenuous outdoor activities to take plenty of breaks.

The city has about a dozen A-frame sprinklers set up in various neighborhoods for people to cool down. It is also taking special precautions for the roughly 850 children in city day camps.

“We have the children stay more hydrated. We give them more water breaks, bring them in more often into the air conditioning. We shorten the time they’re outside and observe the children closely for signs of dehydration,” said St. Louis Commissioner of Recreation Evelyn Rice.

At Wohl Recreation Center, they have cut back on many outdoor activities.

At Green Park Auto in South County Josh Ferner says it is the time of year where they can expect to see a lot more customers coming in with A-C problems.

“We see a lot of heat-related issues when it comes to the cooling systems, with everything from the AC down to the engine temperature keeping it cool,” said Ferner.

The City Health Department is also asking people to check on elderly neighbors.

Below are locations with A-frame sprinklers:

2907 Gamble Center

2900 Hickory

5600 Cates

5800 St. Louis Ave

Beckett Park

Daisy Park

3955 Maffitt

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency released the following cooling shelters available this weekend:

From Friday through Saturday

Belleville Public Library opened from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cahokia Public Library opened from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

East St. Louis Public Library opened from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lebanon Public Library from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. opened Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.

Throughout the entire weekend

Fairview Heights Public Library opened Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

O'Fallon Public Library opened Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

