Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck near Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck near Vandalia, Illinois.

The incident occurred along Interstate 70 at mile marker 56.

No other details regarding the crash have been released.

Vandalia is located about 60 miles east of St. Louis.

