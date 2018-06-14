Ferguson police have new tool to deal with combative subjects

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ferguson have a new tool to help deal with someone who seems combative.

The BolaWrap is a small device that shoots a rope at the suspect, preventing them from running away.

The police department plans on testing the device starting Thursday. Officials said it could be used when someone in mental distress does not want to cooperate.

