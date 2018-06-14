MICDS teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – News 4 has obtained an email that was sent to parents of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) in Ladue regarding a teacher who was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The email states that Rich Ives, Lower School Theater and Art teacher and Director of Camp Pegasus, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. The school said the incident does not involve their students or campers.

Ives has been placed on leave and, according to school officials, will not be allowed on campus until the investigation is finished.

Read the complete email below:

Dear MICDS Families and Employees, By now, some of you will have heard that Rich Ives, Lower School Theater and Art Teacher and Director of Camp Pegasus, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, in St. Genevieve County and reportedly has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. The young person involved is not a student or camper at our school. Mr. Ives has been placed on leave from his job as Camp Director and as Art Teacher; he will not be allowed back on campus during the pendency of any charges and until an investigation has been completed. We are in communication with law enforcement and continue to gather facts. Tim Storey will serve as interim Camp Director. The safety, health and well-being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety, and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct. I am deeply saddened to have to share this news. Should you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me or to Becky Young, our Associate Head of School. Sincerely,

Lisa Lyle

Head of School

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved