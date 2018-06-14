Man shot, killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Wednesday night

Police on Clara and Theodosia after a man was killed Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Police said the man, described as being in his 20s, was shot multiple times in the area of Clara and Theodosia around 10:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

