Fire official: 'Freak accident' may have caused fire at Fairview Heights restaurant

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A cigarette tossed into nearby mulch is believed to have started a fire at a Fairview Heights restaurant.

People inside the TGI Fridays on North Illinois Street called the fire department after smelling smoke and seeing some come out of the electrical outlets around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. There appears to be damage only near the restaurant’s entrance.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started from a cigarette that was tossed into mulch near the entrance. The fire reportedly smoldered in the mulch before finding a small opening in the wall. It is unknown what time the cigarette was tossed into the mulch. Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Green called it a "freak accident."

No other details have been released.

