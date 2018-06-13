Eureka officials want to reduce deer population

An alderman in Eureka says he wants to reduce the city’s booming deer population.

Alderman Jerry Holloway says the deer population is out of control and he wants to reduce it.

One option includes hunting but he said he’s looking at how other West County cities such as Town and Country have handled an increase in deer. Leaders discovered that non-lethal ways such as sterilization can be more expensive.

Many residents say something must be done.

“I don’t know how they would do that, to get rid of them. I do not want a hunter coming into my backyard and shooting my dog by accident,” said resident Patti Crosswhite.

Another resident says the problem is humans expanding into the deer’s habitat.

Holloway said there is no timeline on a proposal to address the deer population.

