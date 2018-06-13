Plan to make roads around Forest Park safer could mean lane reductions on Lindell Boulevard

A plan to make the streets surrounding Forest Park safer is getting mixed opinions from the people who live around St. Louis’ famous landmark.

East-West Gateway released the Forest Park Great Streets study in April and Wednesday night, people who live around the park got a chance to give their thoughts on some of the ideas.

It’s very early in the project, which still needs more research and more funding, but the alderwoman for the neighborhood said it’s important to learn now what people want.

“Instead of shelving a study it’s important to get feedback while it’s on people’s mind and before we can move forward we have to figure out what direction we want to go,” said 28th Ward Alderwoman Heather Navarro.

The study aims at looking at ways to provide safer access to Forest Park. It looks at different options on all four sides of the park, but Wednesday’s main discussion point focused on the possible changes to Lindell Boulevard, north of the park.

“I have noticed in recent years the traffic has increased and more importantly it’s a faster speed,” said Dory Lamont who has lived off Lindell for 15 years.

One of the options is narrowing Lindell Boulevard from four lanes to two lanes. There are different options presented in the study but both narrow the lanes by adding street parking and bump outs to slow down traffic. Navorro told the crowd that Arsenal near Tower Grove Park is similar and sees much slower traffic simply based on the design of the roadway.

The renderings also depict an addition of a three-way stop sign at Lake Street, a residential street off Lindell. Some of the renderings included an established bike path for commuting.

Paul Hubbman with East-West Gateway says any idea would be tested first with a pilot. Putting temporary infrastructure in to test how it works.

Currently, there is no funding established for the project and many of the ideas would cost several hundred thousand dollars. But Hubbman and Navarro said it’s important to get the ball rolling to find out what might work for the neighborhood.

The study is 116 pages long but is filled with ideas for Kingshighway, West Pine, the Tamm Avenue Bridge and the pathways within the park.

Read the full study by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.