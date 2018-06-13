During visit, Parson says he can learn a lot from St. Louis

Gov. Mike Parson was in St. Louis Wednesday as part of his tour across the state.

Parson said he wants to learn a lot about St. Louis by reaching out across the aisle and starting conversations. It is something he says he immediately thought of as soon as he learned Eric Greitens was stepping down.

“I was actually on the farm working, moving cattle. It was a normal day for us, my wife was in Springfield shopping,” Parson said. “We got the call and at that point you realize, we thought about it several times not knowing what was going to happen in the future.”

He says he has not spoken with Greitens since then, adding he’s not dwelling on it or judging him. He says he has spoken to President Trump.

Parson, who is a former sheriff, says he wants to tackle the crime issue in St. Louis.

“My job as governor will be to figure out a way to assist the City of St. Louis, the St. Louis region to help with that situation because if the crime rate is high in St. Louis or Kansas City, it affects all of us in the state,” said Parson.

Parson admits there isn’t a lot he agrees on politically with city leaders but also said a stronger city makes the state better.

“I think a lot of people will realize in time how much I do care about these (urban) areas and hopefully I’ll be able to prove that I care about St. Louis as much as I do Bolivar,” said Parson.

Parson says he plans to be in St. Louis often, talking with local leaders even if they don’t agree on everything.

