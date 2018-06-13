Man accused of sexually assaulting woman, holding her against her will

A man is accused of holding a woman against her will, sexually assaulting her and beating her in Belleville.

Craig Vasser, 57, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault by use of force, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint.

Police allege that on March 5, 2017, Vasser held a 48-year-old woman against her will, sexually assaulted and battered her. The incident happened on North 44th Street.

Vasser and the victim know each other, police say.

Police said a 48-year-old man was also arrested.

Vasser is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on unrelated charges.

