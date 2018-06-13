WANTED! St. Louis police need help identifying Shaw neighborhood - KMOV.com

WANTED! St. Louis police need help identifying Shaw neighborhood burglar

St. Louis police are asking for the public's help identifying this suspect. (SLMPD) St. Louis police are asking for the public's help identifying this suspect. (SLMPD)
St. Louis police are asking for help to identify a man who burglarized a home on June 1 in the 4200 block of Botanical in the Shaw neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). All calls are anonymous.

