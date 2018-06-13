Special prosecutor ordered to oversee investigating into Madison Co. officials

Investigators have been combing through computers and servers seized this year from Madison County administration offices.

Wednesday, a Jefferson County judge has ordered a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation.

The case is in the hands of a Jefferson County judge because every Madison County judge had a conflict of interest related to the case.

Detectives with the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force raided offices of the county administration building twice in January.

Investigators took documents from the Freedom of Information office. The Belleville New Democrat reported that detectives removed two computers and a folder with FOIA requests.

Late in 2017, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said it received evidence of possible illegal activity by county officials. State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons then called for the formation of a special investigative task force to look into the allegations.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.