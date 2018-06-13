Unknown amount of mail missing after Maryville post office burglarized

Maryville’s post office was burglarized on Sunday, according to police.

Police say a customer reported that the lobby area was in disarray on Sunday. When police arrived, they found papers had been thrown around, an employee-only gate had been forced open and packages had been rummaged through.

It is unknown how many packages were damaged, opened, or stolen, police say.

