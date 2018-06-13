Cardinals' DeJong promotes healthy lifestyle to youth as part of "PLAY" Campaign

The Cardinals’ Paul DeJong took time out of his day on Wednesday to speak to children about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The National “PLAY” Campaign stopped at Busch Stadium to talk to kids ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old.

DeJong says it’s a cause that is important to him.

“I think it's a good thing for me to try to promote,” DeJong said. “I was happy to come out here and try to share some of my experiences.”

“PLAY”, which stands for Promoting Lifetime of Activity for Youth, was created by the Professional Athletic Trainers Society to raise awareness about children’s health issues.