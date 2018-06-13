Man shot on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis

The fate of a Missouri man on death row for murder is in doubt after Gov. Eric Greitens stepped down last month amid a personal scandal. Greitens delayed Marcellus Williams' execution last summer.More >
The fate of a Missouri man on death row for murder is in doubt after Gov. Eric Greitens stepped down last month amid a personal scandal. Greitens delayed Marcellus Williams' execution last summer.More >
An 18-year-old is facing charges after a 28-year-old school safety officer was shot and killed earlier this week.More >
An 18-year-old is facing charges after a 28-year-old school safety officer was shot and killed earlier this week.More >
News 4 has obtained a letter that was sent to parents of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) in Ladue regarding a teacher who was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.More >
News 4 has obtained a letter that was sent to parents of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) in Ladue regarding a teacher who was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.More >
A man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Wednesday night.More >
A man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Wednesday night.More >