Man shot on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis

A man was shot in the leg in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside America’s Center near the intersection of 6th and Washington around 3:00 p.m.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

A woman at the scene says she used a belt to stop the bleeding.

The suspect is still at-large.

