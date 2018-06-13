Police: Woman set up robbery that lead to death of 35-year-old man

Grace Hatchet, 43, was charged with murder in the second-degree in the death of 53-year-old Eddie Byrd. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old woman in the murder of Eddie Byrd, 35, in Berkeley back in February of 2018.

Police say Grace Hatchet, of Fenton, set up a robbery of Byrd. Hatchet was with Byrd in his car and notified a second person of their location. That second person arrived on the scene and along with Hatchet attempted to rob Byrd. According to police, Byrd was shot and killed shortly after the second person’s arrival.

Hatchet is charged with murder in the second-degree and her bond is set at $250,000. The second person involved in the murder has not been charged.

