Person of interest in custody after woman found shot to death in Jennings store parking lot

Police in Jennings are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in a store's parking lot Wednesday morning.

Police say, just before 11 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Family Dollar located in the 6400 block of West Florissant. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A friend of the victim says she was like a sister to him and that the two were supposed to meet soon.

"I was supposed to meet up with her and now that meeting's not ever going to take place," said Don Lyles.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody after the shooting.

St. Louis County PD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 636-529-8210.

The investigation is ongoing.

