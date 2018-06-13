Men, locked out of car at Six Flags, call locksmith, then shoot at him, police say

Devonte Jones & Arian Baldwin are accused of shooting at a locksmith after a meeting in the Six Flags St. Louis parking lot (Credit: Eureka Police)

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men are facing charges after an incident that began in the Six Flags St. Louis parking lot ended with gunshots near the Interstate 44 interchange.

Police in Eureka said two men called a locksmith to the Six Flags parking lot the afternoon of June 7 to help them get into their vehicle. After the locksmith gained entry, the men argued with the locksmith over the price of the service and the locksmith left the area.

After leaving the area, the two men, identified as Arian Baldwin and Devonte Jones, followed the locksmith to Six Flags Road and the Interstate 44 interchange, where shots were fired from a handgun, according to officials. Police said the suspects were inside a silver Chevrolet and they fired the shots towards a gold minivan.

Baldwin and Jones were each charged with assault first and armed criminal action by the Circuit Court of St. Louis County.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved