Caseyville man assaults Daffy Duck at Six Flags, Eureka police say

A Caseyville man is accused of assaulting Daffy Duck at Six Flags St. Louis.

The Eureka Police Department says the 23-year-old man assaulted the employee around 8:50 p.m. on June 3. Eureka police say the man, who was not identified, told them he grabbed the bill of the duck costume, but only because he saw other people doing it and thought it was allowed.

The 19-year-old Six Flags employee reports the suspect grabbed him, tried to pull him down and pushed him.

Police believe alcohol may have been involved due to a report of the suspect smelling like alcohol.

Eureka Police Department says the suspect threatened the employee by saying he would beat him up and using profanity.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and will have to appear in Eureka Municipal Court.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved