Infant’s death prompts ‘suspicious sudden death’ investigation in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a 4-month-old was found unresponsive in a South City home late Tuesday night.

Police launched a ‘suspicious sudden death’ investigation after the baby's mother found her unresponsive in the 5200 block of Delor just before midnight. Police said the girl was put to bed a few hours before she was found unresponsive.

Officials said the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by EMS crews.

Child Abuse Detectives are currently handling the ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released.

