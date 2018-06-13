Portion of Forest Park Parkway closed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists

Another section of Forest Park Parkway will be closed starting Wednesday to better accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

Forest Park Parkway from Big Bend to Skinker Blvd. will be closed from June 13 at 9 a.m. until June 18.

Access for local traffic to Throop Drive and Hoyt Drive will be maintained.

Washington University in St. Louis will replace the Forest Park Parkway Bridge with a new bridge that is wider, safer and easier to access.

The new pedestrian and bicycle bridge will be 18 feet wide and provide separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as provide an accessible route to the hilltop of Washington University’s Danforth Campus.

To learn more about the Forest Park Parkway Bridge Replacement project, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved