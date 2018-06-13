Telephone scammers impersonating Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office warning residents that telephone scammers are impersonating members of their office.

Scammers are reportedly calling residents with false claims of arrest warrants and demanding payments to resolve them. The scammers usually ask for payments through a prepaid card or other prepaid options.

The Sheriff’s office said victims should immediately hang up and call 911 to report the telephone scammer. Police also instruct victims to warrant claims by contacting their local police department.

The department said under no circumstance they will notify anyone of a warrant by phone.

