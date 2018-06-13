Aquaport closed due to vandalism

Aquaport is set to reopen sometime this weekend. (Credit: KMOV)

Aquaport has been closed to the public until further notice due to a recent act of vandalism, according to the city of Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis County Department of Health issued the closure so that pool staff and a Maryland Heights pool management contractor can clean up broken glass caused by the vandalism.

Officials say the glass was found in the large swimming pool after an overnight break-in.

“Closing the pool is now considered the appropriate step to take while the cleanup continues,” said Tracey Anderson, the City’s Director of Parks and Recreation. “We regret that this has happened, and we are looking into steps we can take to prevent future acts of vandalism.”

Assistant to the City Administrator of Maryland Heights, Gabby Macaluso, spoke with News 4 about the recent closing. Macaluso says security camera failed to capture anything noteworthy.

News 4 learned several witnesses believe teenagers gained entry Aquaport by hopping the fence. Clear glass was shattered and what is believed to be a Mike's Hard Lemonade bottle.

A contract initially said it would be okay for Aquaport to reopen last week after inspecting the area. However, more glass was found so the pool is being drained and cleaned.

The city of Maryland Heights will issue a public notice on their website and social media channels when Aquaport reopens to the public.

Additional security measures are under consideration by the city of Maryland Heights, including installing taller fences, more surveillance cameras, and improved nighttime lighting.

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism at Aquaport is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department’s Tips Hotline at 314-209-TIPS or www.marylandheights.com/PoliceTips.

