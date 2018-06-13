3 kittens rescued from storm sewer by Wentzville fire crews

Wentzville fire crews were busy recusing a few kittens from storm sewer Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Wentzville Fire Protection District)

Wentzville fire crews were busy recusing a few kittens from storm sewer Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Wentzville Fire Protection District)

Wentzville fire crews were busy Tuesday afternoon after rescuing a few kittens from a storm sewer.

Firefighters received a call about the kittens stuck in the caller’s backyard in the Peruque Hills Subdivision.

Crews were able to pull a handline and flush the kittens out.

There were three kittens rescued, each saved one at a time, officials say. Crews say it took about two hours for all the kittens to be pulled out and brought to safety.

City of Wentzville’s Water and Sewer Division was in the area and helped firefighters with the rescue.

The kittens were adopted by some nearby residents.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved