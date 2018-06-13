Teen dies after fall from downtown Chicago bridge

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say an 18-year-old man died after falling backward off a bridge in downtown Chicago and landed on the sidewalk below.

Chicago police say he was sitting on the railing of a Rush Street bridge in the River North area when he apparently accidentally fell about 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Matthew Lukaszczyk from the southwestern Chicago suburb of Burbank.

Police say he suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Detectives were investigating what led up to Lukaszczyk's fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.