Surveillance video released showing men in clown masks rob Fairview Heights tobacco store

Police in Fairview Heights are looking for two suspects that robbed a tobacco store carrying a handgun and wearing clown masks late Monday evening.

Police say the two men walked into Mr. Nice Guys, located at 10300 Lincoln Trail, wearing clown masks and demanded money from the cash register and safe. According to police, one of the men was carrying a handgun.

During the investigation, police determined the suspects left the business from the east side of the building and entered a vehicle to depart the area.

Police say the suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and an employee’s purse.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing and white and black Nike shoes with red laces.

According to the City of Fairview Heights this is the first armed robbery reported since June of 2017 and third in the past two years.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618)-489-2130.

