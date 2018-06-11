Frontenac man with MS says caregiver took him on drug-filled joy ride

Hayden Clarke told News 4 his caretaker took him on a drug-filled joy ride across North City (Credit: KMOV)

A caregiver was arrested after a missing 21-year-old man with multiple sclerosis was found inside his family’s van.

Hayden Clarke’s family filed a missing person report with Frontenac police after he did not show up at their house around 5 p.m. Monday. Officials said his cell phone had been shut off but pinged in North City’s Halls Ferry area after he was reported missing.

Clarke’s family also told police his caregiver, Teresa Bronner, and their minivan were missing.

After being found, News 4 spoke with Clarke, who said he and Bronner were running errands but she refused to take him home.

"I was going home on the highway when all of the sudden she took the wrong exit and I realized things were headed in a weird way," he said.

Clarke said Bronner then took him on a drug-filled joy ride across North City.

"She would go get drugs from all these houses and she would leave me in the car with no air conditioning on, and you know how hot it was yesterday," said Clarke.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, police in St. Louis City found Clarke, who is verbal but only has the use of his hands, and Bronner inside the minivan in O’Fallon Park. Clarke said she was doing drugs in the park.

Bronner was taken into custody by St. Louis City officers on a first-degree tampering charge. In St. Louis County, she is charged with second-degree kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle

Clarke was reunited with his family after being found.

