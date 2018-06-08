Firefighters called to early morning blaze in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze in Bridgeton Friday.

Fire crews were called to Express 2000 on Northwest Industrial Drive around 4 a.m. Less than two hours later it appeared they were beginning to wrap up at the scene.

Fire officials told News 4 a semi-truck inside the business caught fire.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved