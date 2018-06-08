International Space Station currently visible over St. Louis

In this image made from video provided by NASA, astronaut Jack Fischer works outside the International Space Station on Friday, May 12, 2017. Fischer and Peggy Whitson, not pictured, performed the station's 200th spacewalk. (NASA via AP)

The International Space Station will be visible in the St. Louis area several times over the next several days.

According to NASA, the ISS will be visible on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

NASA says the ISS will be visible before 10:00 p.m.

