Bear spotted in Festus neighborhood

Festus resident Ashlee Mattingly says she saw this bear going through her neighbor's yard. Credit: Ashli Mattingly

Festus residents were on high alert Thursday evening after a bear was spotted in several yards in the Georgetown Neighborhood.

One neighbor told News 4 her daughter spotted a brown bear in their neighbor’s backyard.

The bear was seen rummaging through one neighbor's trash can.

“It was going through their trash and it was just ripping it and running it up and down, then he tried to go out into the road and a car came scared him and he took off,” said neighbor Ashlee Mattingly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation thinks the bear could be looking for a mate.

