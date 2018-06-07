Could pro football be making a return to St. Louis?

An announcement by Vince McMahon that he is bringing back the XFL has fueled speculation St. Louis may be a candidate for a franchise. Credit: KMOV

St. Louis officials say they have had discussions with three groups about professional football making a return to the city.

The city has been without a team since the Rams returned to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says the city has been talking with the XFL. The league hopes to have teams in eight cities, Reed said, with play starting as a soon as 2020.

“It’s about additional revenue, with additional revenue, we are able to shore up our public safety services,” said Reed.

The XFL has sent a request for proposal to St. Louis and other cities. News 4 has learned city leaders plan to respond in the next month or so.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.