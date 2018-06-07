Cyclists question removal of bike lane in south St. Louis

Tower Grove Avenue in south St. Louis is one of the more popular routes for cyclists traveling north and south and they say it just got more dangerous.

Matt Wyczalkowski said a few weeks ago he noticed the bike lane in the southbound lane of Tower Grove Avenue approaching Vandeventer was gone.

“It’s really kind of hard to know where you’re supposed to be,” he said.

Courtney Cushard rides the route every day from her job at Washington University to her home in South City.

“It was really upsetting that one of our only safe route north and south was taken away,” said Cushard.

Wyczalkowski tweeted about the issue, asking the city what happened. He didn’t get a response. But News 4 went to the traffic commissioner to find out what happened.

“We needed to make it a little easier to help the progression through that intersection for the trucks using that intersection so we added a dedicated left turn single for these truckers,” said Deanna Venker, the Traffic Commissioner for the city.

Venker said the trucks going to Central Industrial couldn’t turn with the current layout so they had to widen the turn lane and that meant getting rid of the designated bike lane.

“It seems to me that the city has decided to prioritize the trucks over the cyclists,” said Wzyczalowski.

Venker said they continue to work across St. Louis to make it safe for all forms of transportation.

“Some roads are really great for bikes and some locations we get a lot of extra space, and some locations we don’t, and it makes it really tight,” she said.

