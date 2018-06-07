Metro East man accused of impersonating police officer

Jeffrey Grandcolas, 39, of Troy, Illinois is charged with false impersonation of an officer. Credit: St. Clair County PD

Police say a former employee of a Metro East police department tried to pass himself off an officer.

Jeffrey Grandcolas, 39, of Troy, Illinois is charged with false impersonation of an officer.

Officers pulled over Grandcolas for speeding on Illinois Route 15 on February 7. Police said he identified himself as a Brooklyn, Illinois police officer and even showed credentials.

Authorities later determined that he had worked for the Brooklyn Police Department but left in November 2017.

Police said he turned himself in on May 29.

He has posted bond and was released from jail. He is also out on bond for a felony theft charge out of East St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved