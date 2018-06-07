Jefferson County can't pay it's bills, faces potential shutdown

Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller has called an emergency meeting of the county council for Friday at 6 p.m.

The meeting will focus on the conflict over a budget amendment passed by the council after overriding Waller's veto. The county's auditor and counselor resigned after the amendment was passed.

"We've never been in this situation before," said Waller.

Auditor Richard Carter III submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday and in it, he said, "The amendment can't possibly be done as presented and has created an unbalanced budget." Carter went on to say, "I feel as if I have been put in a position to do something that is not ethical or legal."

Without an auditor, the county can't pay its bills.

"They went ahead and passed this budget bill knowing there were improprieties," said Waller

Council chairman Don Bickowski said he was surprised by Carter's resignation but insisted there's nothing wrong with the budget amendment.

"If you look at the numbers, the numbers in the budget amendment balance, you can add them up and they balance," said Bickowski.

Waller has the responsibility of appointing a new auditor but he said he's reluctant to do that until questions about the budget amendment are resolved. But he said the county can't go more than 4 or 5 days without the ability to pay its bills.

