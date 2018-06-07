St. Louis City treasurer, alderman agree to transfer parking money to reserve fund

St. Louis city Alderman Jeffrey Boyd suggested cutting jobs from the treasurer's office to conserve city funds at the Tuesday meeting. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd announced Thursday he had reached a deal with Treasurer Tishaura Jones' office.

A Tuesday meeting to address the funds made through parking tickets and fees was tabled until Thursday due to the high tensions the discussion created.

Boyd had previously recommended cutting five jobs from her staff at the Tuesday meeting.

Jones’ office told News 4 on Tuesday evening it was open to the idea of transferring money from the Parking Commission to the city’s general reserve.

Now the jobs within the Treasurer’s office are off the chopping block. In exchange, the treasurer will transfer $10 million in parking money over to the city's reserve fund to help the city's credit rating.

“We took our time, we listened to one another, we had disagreements, but at the end of the day we put the people first for the City of St. Louis and that's called a win-win,” said Boyd. “The process was not perfect but we are here to help the long-term fiscal health of the City of St. Louis."

The Treasurer's office also offered up $800,000 to save the jobs of neighborhood stabilization officers.

