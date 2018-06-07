St. Louis Proud: Restoring century-old buildings

Restoration St. Louis is restoring the Union Trust Building along Olive Street downtown.

Built in 1892, the building is one of two still standing in St. Louis designed by world-renowned architect Louis Sullivan.

Sullivan is known as the father of the skyscraper, and this restoration means bringing back all of the original details of his work and more.

“Louis Sullivan originally had a rooftop garden up here. We are creating a restaurant up here. This will be all glass so you can have panoramic views,” said Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis.

There will also be a bar and a rooftop pool. The top floors will house new apartments with hotel rooms below. Restored skylights that have been sealed up for decades will bring light back to the lobby.

But it’s not the only building downtown that is getting an update. Next door, the Chemical Building is coming back to life as apartments. Two blocks away, construction crews are restoring the LaSalle Building into another hotel.

“We love the fact other buildings are being developed,” Gill said. “It strengthens and enhances this community and in particular, this neighborhood, which has been neglected for way too long.”

Gill expects his project to be finished by December with the first guests checking in around Christmas.

The $65 million project is one of many moving forward—something Gill expects to see more of in the coming years.

