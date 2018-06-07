Man cycling across county to raise money for children with congenital heart disease

John Maus is hoping to raise $43,000 dollars for children's congenital heart disease on his bike ride across the country. (KMOV)

On Thursday, News 4 had the pleasure of speaking with a man who is cycling across the country this summer to help a children’s hospital. He’s clearly passionate about this cause because he hasn’t spent much time on a bike before this journey.

John Maus isn’t what you would call an avid cyclist. But he’s in the midst of riding more than 4,300 hundred, from Virginia to Oregon.

Maus is enduring every challenge to this exhausting journey to raise awareness and support for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The money Maus raises will go to the hospital’s congenital heart center. Maus’ good friend lost a young son to congenital heart disease.

He started his journey in mid-May and expects the trip to last another 2 months or so. Maus’ goal is to raise $43,000 dollars, $10 for every mile he bikes.

If you’d like to donate to Maus’ cause you can go to his Facebook page “RideforLife2018” or click here.

