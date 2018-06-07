Red Schoendienst remembered in his hometown

Residents of Red Schoendienst’s hometown of Germantown, Illinois are remembering him.

Schoendienst died Wednesday at age 95. He grew up about 45 minutes away from St. Louis in Clinton County, Illinois. Friends told News 4 he was the hometown kid who became a huge success but remained loyal to his roots.

Resident James Lampe, who has known Schoendienst since 1943, says baseball has lost one of its greatest ambassadors. Lampe added that Schoendienst never forgot his small town roots and that people in Germantown never forgot him.

“When he went to Cooperstown to the Hall of Fame, the community hired a big bus and we had a busload of people from here go to Cooperstown. That was very nice, that was one of the highlights,” said Lampe.

Longtime friend Ferdie Mueller said the town was in an uproar when Schoendienst was traded to the Giants in 1956, adding people were happy when he returned to the Cardinals.

If Germantown is anything, it is part of Cardinal Nation. The flag at Schoendienst Park is currently at half-staff. In a nearby bank, there are pictures of Schoendienst and a sign out front reads “Thanks for the memories.”

