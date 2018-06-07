Prosecutors: Trooper's actions 'unacceptable' and 'questionable,' toss out dozens of criminal cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of suspected criminal cases have been dropped and hundreds of traffic tickets are now under review, after prosecutors say they became concerned about the conduct of a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper.

News 4 is choosing not to name the Trooper at this time because he has not been charged with any crime.

In a letter to Highway Patrol, the Chief Warrant Officer for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office wrote:

“The trooper’s conduct came under scrutiny after several prosecuting attorneys expressed legal and ethical concerns about his conduct during their case assessment and review of dash-cam footage. The review of the officer revealed a pattern of unacceptable practices and questionable behavior.”

Prosecutors additionally informed the City Counselor’s office in a separate letter that they had found “repeated instances of undue pressure, factual exaggerations or misstatements of the law, seemingly all aimed at securing admissions or consents-to-search.” The exact details of the trooper’s actions have not been released.

As a result of his actions, prosecutors say they have dismissed more than felony and misdemeanor cases. Prosecutors allege the Trooper has also written more than 300 tickets.

According to the City Counselor’s Office, those cases are now under review. Prosecutors are not commenting further and a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol told News 4 they were restricted in what can be discussed regarding personnel matters.

The officer became a Trooper in July of 2016 and was assigned in both St. Louis County and St. Charles County. He has been a part of more than 70 felony and misdemeanor cases, all of which have been thrown out. Since August of 2017, the trooper has written more than 300 traffic tickets. According to the City Counselor’s Office, those cases are now under review.

News 4 has reached out to the Trooper in question, but he has not returned our attempts to reach him.