$10 million transferred to St. Louis reserve fund in budget compromise

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A budget compromise has been reached between the Board of Alderman and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones.

Some alderman had been concerned about budget cuts and a possible loss of jobs, and argued Jones was not making enough of the funds collected through parking fees and fines available for city use.

As part of Thursday’s deal, Jones’ office will transfer $10 million to the city’s general reserve fund as well as allocate $800,000 for Neighborhood Stabilization Officers and $250,000 for two trucks used by parking enforcement.

No jobs will be cut.