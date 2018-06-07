Clayton Road traffic to be affected by paving operations Friday

Paving operations on Clayton Road, just west of Spoede, and North Geyer, from Clayton Road to the Sisters of Mercy Center, will occur throughout the day on Friday. These will begin around 8 a.m.

Frontenac police advise commuters to avoid the area if possible. Commuters are also advised to watch for flagmen to direct the traffic, if the area cannot be avoided.

