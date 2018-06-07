Protesters march into police headquarters year after deadly shooting

Protesters carried signs with the message "Justice for Isaiah" written on them. Protesters marched with similar signs in the hours after the shooting last year. (Credit: KMOV)

A few dozen protesters met at City Hall in downtown St. Louis around 10 a.m. Thursday for a memorial in the name of Isaiah Hammett, a man shot and killed by the St. Louis police exactly one year ago.

Hammett was killed by police during a shootout with a SWAT unit on June 7, 2017, according to police. The SWAT team was searching for illegal drugs and narcotics, police said at the time. Officers were shot at when they gained entry to Hammett's home on the 5400 block of South Kingshighway and returned fire, killing Hammett, authorities said. No officers were injured in the crossfire.

Hammett's house was again raided in October 2017 and police arrested two men.

After meeting at City Hall and speaking for a few moments, demonstrators marched down Market Street chanting and obstructing traffic before crossing over to Olive Street and stopping in front of police headquarters.

Five protesters went ahead of the larger group with a banner that had the names of every individual shot and killed by the SLMPD since the 1980s written on it, protest organizers said. These individuals made it inside before the front doors to police headquarters were locked.

The smaller group was let out of the building about 15 minutes after entering, the organizers said. The larger group outside chanted and waved signs in front of the doors.

When asked, police said the investigation is on-going.

