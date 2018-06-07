MetroLink opens mobile farmers market for summer

Metro riders will be able to buy fresh fruit, veggies and other groceries during their commutes starting Thursday afternoon.

Metro Transit and the Bi-State Development Research Institute have partnered with St. Louis MetroMarket to bring the mobile farmers market to the Rock Road Transit center.

The St. Louis MetroMarket will be open for business from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday from today until August 9 during this 10-week program.

St. Louis MetroMarket launched in 2015 to help restore access to healthy, affordable food in areas of the St. Louis region identified as food deserts, where residents do not have easy access to fresh, healthy food options. The program was created from a retired MetroBus donated by Bi-State Development.

The Link Market food kiosk program was launched last year as a partnership between Metro Transit, the Bi-State Development Research Institute and the Missouri Foundation for Health, which is funding the program through a grant.

The Link Market offers affordably priced fruit, vegetables and other healthy household staples to transit riders and residents living near the North Hanley and Wellston Transit Centers. The Link Market fresh food kiosks are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

