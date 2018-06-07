Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot in head - KMOV.com

Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot in head

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Homicide detectives were called to investigate after being notified of a victim shot in a car.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Angelrodt around 8 a.m. Wednesday where a man was found with a gunshot wounds to this head.

He was inside a car at the time. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in critical, unstable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

