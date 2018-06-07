Group pushing for Illinois to secede from Chicago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A group is pushing for the state of Illinois to secede from Chicago.

An online petition created by Collin Cliburn is looking for signatures from people who support the separation of Illinois from Cook, Lake, Dupage and North Will Counties.

“For quite some time our Illinois Government has been bossed around by a tiny piece of land far far away from most of Illinois in miles and ideas. I cannot stand for our bill of rights to be trampled any more. The city of Chicago takes better care of those here illegally than their own citizens.” reads the opening lines of the petition.

The goal of the petition is to gain 200,000 signatures.

Click here to view the petition. Click here to view The Illinois Separation website.

