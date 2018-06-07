Looking for a new pet? Imo's Pizza paying for Stray Rescue adoptions

Imo’s Pizza is partnering with Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Animal Care and Control by offering a great deal, stepping up to pay for adoption fees until June 16! (Credit: Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

Imo’s Pizza will sponsor adoption fees for any dog or cat over 6 months of age. These waived fees will include spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip, and one year of free training.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Animal Care and Control are both at full capacity and are looking for new adopters!

“We are so thrilled to have Imo’s Pizza supporting our dogs and cats. When we’re this full, we aren’t able to rescue the animals who need us most,” said Stray Rescue Executive Director, Cassady Caldwell.

You’ll also receive a $15 Imo’s Pizza gift card for you and your newest pal!

Stray Rescue is located at 2320 Pine Street and is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fill out an application today at the Stray Rescue website.

Animal Care and Control of St. Louis is located at 2801 Clark Avenue and is also open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

