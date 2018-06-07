FREE TACOS! Here's how you can score free Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – We may not have a professional basketball team in St. Louis but that won’t stop us from getting some free tacos thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 13 because the Warriors stole a road game in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors bet the Cavaliers 110-102 Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ?? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

