Hundreds of police bike officers roll into St. Louis for conference

Bike officers outside a restaurant in the Central West End (Credit: KMOV)

Have you noticed more police bikes across St. Louis this week?

St. Louis is hosting the 2018 International Police Mountain Bike Conference in conjunction with Washington University. Around 300 officers from 38 states and Canada are in town for training.

Wednesday afternoon News 4 spotted some of the bike officers having lunch in the Central West End.

The conference gives sessions on how officers can better perform effectively when it comes to community engagement as a way to improve their understanding with the public.

“Positive interaction with bicycle officers downtown and here in the Central West End happen every day,” said Sgt. Matthew Karnowski, a member of St. Louis’ bike unit. “Bicycles allows us to have that personal interaction that officers driving a car wouldn't have the opportunity to get.”

The conference runs is from June 4-9.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved