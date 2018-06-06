'Don't cry for me Soulard;' loved ones remember slain bartender with parade

Loved ones march in a New Orleans-style parade to honor Keene. ( Credit: KMOV)

Peyton Keene was a bartender at Bastille Bar & Grill for 15 years. He was shot to death outside the bar just after midnight on the morning of May 29, 2018.

Friends and family of a bartender shot to death in Soulard last week gathered to remember his life.

Peyton Keene, 51, was found shot and killed on May 29 outside of Bastille Bar and Grill, where he reportedly worked as a bartender for 15 years. Detectives said Keene suffered from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Loved ones planned a New Orleans-style parade through the streets of Soulard to honor Keene.

His mother Betty Keene travelled from out of town to attend his service. She said if her son was alive today, he would tell parade attendees to "don't cry for me Soulard and you gave me everything, you loved me I loved you back, don't cry for me".

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson offered her words of comfort to the community.

Residents said the walk helped make them stronger despite the recent crime.

St. Louis police are still searching for his killer.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved