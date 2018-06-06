Car break-in suspects who cut ankle monitors taken into custody, police say

Court documents reveal that Lamonte Brown, 34, and Jason Holmes, 38, had their GPS monitoring bracelets cut last Friday. Credit: SLMPD

Two suspects believed to be connected to hundreds of car break-ins who cut their ankle bracelets have been taken into custody, police said.

Court documents reveal that Lamonte Brown, 34, and Jason Holmes, 38, had their GPS monitoring bracelets cut The pair was ordered to wear the bracelets after their bond was reduced.

Both were charged with three counts of property damage and three counts of stealing back in April.

"I have no idea where he is," said Brown's attorney Joel Schwartz before he was taken into custody again.

Both Brown and Holmes apparently fled after authorities added more charges in what they believe was a car break-in ring operating in downtown St. Louis.

A spokesman for the St, Louis Courts says the monitoring is handled by a private company contracted with the city and the bracelets send out a "ping" whenever they are tampered with.

Court documents show that the bracelets were returned to the court by an unknown third party.

Schwartz says he asked Brown to turn himself in to police.

